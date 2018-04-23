Titans Dealing With Much Lower Pick in First Round of the NFL Draft

The Titans have the 25th pick in the first round of the NFL Draft on Thursday night.

It’s the Titans lowest pick in the first round of the draft since they took receiver Kenny Britt with the 30th overall selection in 2009. Said general manager Jon Robinson “We are in a different spot this year than we’ve been in the last couple of years. Certainly two years ago when we were at one, and then moved out of it, and then we moved back up and stirred the pot a little bit. And then last year with those two first round picks that we cashed in on with the prior year’s trade. We are going to be sitting there a little while on draft night unless somebody is really staring at us as we get closer to our pick, and we might make a move. We’ll just see how it goes.”