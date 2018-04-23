The Latest: Josef Newgarden wins in Alabama for 3rd time



AP Photo/Butch Dill

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — The Latest on the Indy Grand Prix of Alabama (all times local):

12:25 p.m.

Josef Newgarden has won the Indy Grand Prix of Alabama for the third time in four years.

Newgarden led for most of the way after starting on the pole en route to a second win in the first four races this season. He was followed by Ryan Hunter-Reay, James Hinchcliffe and rookie Robert Wickens.

Newgarden built a commanding lead before taking his second pit stop with about 15 minutes left in the timed race at Barber Motorsports Park. With showers starting to fall, his team switched to rain tires for the stretch run while Sebastien Bourdais remained on the track and tried to hold him off.

Bourdais finally relented and pitted with 7 minutes left and Newgarden wasn’t challenged after that.

The race was completed Monday, a day after heavy rains led to 2 hours in delays, treacherous track conditions and ultimately a surrender to Mother Nature.

11:45 a.m.

Race leader Josef Newgarden has made his first pit stop of the day with 41 minutes left in Monday’s completion of the rain-delayed race at Barber Motorsports Park.

Newgarden pitted on lap 49, as did series points leader Alexander Rossi. The time frame is more pertinent since the Indy Grand Prix of Alabama is being run under a 2-hour limit at the picturesque road course.

That stop gave Sebastien Bourdais the lead on No. 50, the first time Newgarden hadn’t been in that position. Bourdais has led laps in all four races this season but pitted on No. 55. Scott Dixon, a five-time runner-up at Barber, also stayed on the track longer.

Newgarden has won two of the past three races at Barber, sometimes regarded as his “home track” because it’s located a few hours from his Tennessee hometown.

11:10 a.m.

Drivers have returned to a much drier track for the resumption of the Indy Grand Prix of Alabama.

Pole sitter Josef Newgarden remained in the lead through 22 laps Sunday. Drivers got through just over 44 minutes of a two-hour, or 90-lap, race at Barber Motorsports Park.

Newgarden has won two of the past three Alabama races.

Sebastien Bourdais opened Monday in second, followed by two-time race winner Ryan Hunter-Reay, points leader Alexander Rossi and James Hinchcliffe.

The drivers endured a pair of rain delays totaling two hours Sunday before the race was called for the day.

Two-time race winner Will Power is starting in the back after hydroplaning on Turn 1. IndyCar impounded his Chevrolet overnight so it couldn’t be worked on.

