Relative remembers plane crash victim

COLLEGEDALE, Tenn. (WDEF) – Scott Parent remembered Bob Gillisse as an exciting man, retired army, with an adventurous spirit.

“Bob was a soldier first. He served his country, and he did the whole term that he needed to do and he went where he needed to go when they wanted him to go and just an energetic outdoorsman,” Parent said.

Parent is the brother-in-law of Gillisse’s wife, Jeanne.

He said the two had been married for some 30 years and had lived in Tennessee for several years.

“Bob was retired and Jeanne was 5 weeks. They were going to set their hopes on getting into Florida and hanging out at a hang gliding camp type of thing and then doing a little traveling back to see family and different places,” Parent said.

Unexpectedly and tragically, Gillisse died in a plane crash after he took off at the Collegedale Municipal Airport Friday.

Parent said flying was something Gillisse was into and started doing at a young age.

“He documented everything, which you do in your hours. He liked to fly little remote controls. He’s very smart and very smart about that stuff,” he said.

Parent, who lives in Michigan, said Gillisse was always the tour guide when family came to visit.

He enjoyed rafting and kayaking and was always willing to lend a hand.

Parent said he appreciates the community for the support they’ve shown while the family mourns the loss of a loved one.

Jeanne said that she would like to extend thank yous to the community for their outreach, her school family and many of the hang gliding and flying community that has been comforting her and the many prayers.