Rand Paul decides to support Pompeo for secretary of state

President Donald Trump’s nominee for secretary of state, Mike Pompeo, had faced serious opposition before the Senate Foreign Relations Committee’s vote Monday. However, though he earlier did not appear to have enough votes to recommend him to the full Senate, it now appears that he will win a slim majority of the committee members after Sen. Rand Paul, R-Kentucky, changed his mind.

“I just finished speaking to @realDonaldTrump, after speaking to him several times today. I also met with and spoke to Director Pompeo,” Paul tweeted Monday. “Having received assurances from President Trump and Director Pompeo that he agrees with the President on these important issues, I have decided to support his nomination to be our next Secretary of State,” Paul added.

Sen. Jeff Flake, Republican of Arizona, had also expressed some reservations about Pompeo, but told CBS News’ Ed O’Keefe that he had also decided to support Pompeo’s nomination. The committee has 11 Republicans and 10 Democrats, so even if all the Democrats oppose Pompeo, there appears to be enough GOP support to approve his nomination before the full Senate considers his nomination later this week. Sen. Heidi Heitkamp, D-N.D., last week became the first Democrat to announce her support for Pompeo for secretary of state.

Pompeo recently visit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, ahead of a meeting that’s being planned between Kim and President Trump. He was named to the post of the nation’s top diplomat after Mr. Trump fired Rex Tillerson last month.

Senators like Chris Coons, D-Del., who was among the last Democrats on the foreign relations panel to announce his no vote, have said they’re concerned that Pompeo won’t speak up when he disagrees with the president, that he “will embolden, rather than moderate or restrain” Trump’s “most belligerent and dangerous instincts,” as Coons said.

In a statement Friday, Coons said, “On vital decisions facing our country, Director Pompeo seems less concerned with rule of law and partnership with our allies and more inclined to emphasize unilateral action and the use of force.”