CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – A Soddy Daisy man enters a guilty plea in a child sex abuse case.

Scott Montgomery was charged with raping a victim who was under 13 years of age in 2015.

Investigators said the assault happened in 2010.

On Monday, Montgomery pled guilty to lesser charges.

He was sentenced to 15 years for sexual battery by an authority figure and six years for statutory rape by an authority figure.