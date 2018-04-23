Legislative hearing on aid-in-dying bill attracts big crowds

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — A legislative hearing on a proposal in New York that would allow people with a terminal illness to request life-ending medication from their physician has attracted hundreds of people on both sides of the contentious issue.

The Assembly’s Health Committee held the first of two days of hearings on the measure Monday in Albany. A second hearing is planned for May 3 in New York City.

The legislation would require two doctors to approve the use of life-ending medication. It has been proposed for years but has yet to receive a vote.

Supporters say the proposal is carefully crafted to prevent abuse, but opponents say they worry it could be misused.

Colorado, Washington, Vermont, California, Oregon, Montana and Washington D.C. allow people to seek a doctor’s help in ending their life.