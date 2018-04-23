Jeremy Pruitt Warns Some Players to Shape Up Before Fall Camp

Jeremy Pruitt may have left a national championship team to come to Tennessee, but he didn’t leave his expectations. Pruitt didn’t feel the Vols lived up to his expectations during the Orange and White game on Saturday. He even called out the fans. Pruitt was disappointed in the spring game crowd of 65,000, even though it was top five in the nation. But it was the players who drew Pruitt’s biggest arrows. He claimed some of his guys flat-out quit. Said Pruitt:”We’ve got to figure out where we’re out with some of these guys. The good thing is in a couple of weeks, we’ll have a bunch of guys that aren’t on the injury report anymore. We’ll have 14 new guys here and maybe more. So some of these guys that don’t want to do it, and don’t want to do it right all the time. Then they’ll just be watching.”