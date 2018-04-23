Google parent's first-quarter results top expectations

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. – Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL) on Monday reported first-quarter profit of $9.4 billion.

The Mountain View, California-based company, parent of Google, said it had profit of $13.33 per share. Earnings, adjusted for nonrecurring gains, were $9.93 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 13 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $9.21 per share.

“We have a clear set of exciting opportunities ahead, and our strong growth enables us to invest in them with confidence,” said Ruth Porat, CFO of Alphabet and Google, in the earnings report.

The internet search leader posted revenue of $31.15 billion in the period. After subtracting Alphabet’s advertising commissions, revenue was $24.86 billion, also beating Street forecasts. Eleven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $24.2 billion.

Alphabet shares have risen 2 percent since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor’s 500 index has stayed nearly flat. In the final minutes of trading on Monday, shares hit $1,074.98, a climb of 25 percent in the last 12 months.

In Monday after-hours trading shortly after the results were released, Alphabet shares were up by about 0.5 percent, or $8.69, to $1,082.50.