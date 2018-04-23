Financial expert taking Facebook to UK court over fake ads

LONDON (AP) — A personal finance expert is suing Facebook at Britain’s High Court, claiming the social media company is allowing the publication of scam ads featuring his name.

Martin Lewis, who founded the MoneySavingExpert website, says his name has appeared on more than 50 advertisements in the last year, many of them get-rich-quick scams to con people.

Lewis says “it’s affecting my reputation, but more importantly it is affecting real people who are handing over money in good faith while the scammers are raking in the cash.”

Lewis’s lawyer is lodging court papers for defamation Monday in a bid to make the social media company change its procedures.

Facebook says it does not allow “misleading or false” advertisements, and will remove any that are reported to the company.