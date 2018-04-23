Emissions testing ban passes Tennessee Senate

NASHVILLE (WDEF) – Emissions testing could finally be coming to an end for Hamilton County drivers.

Right now, drivers in five counties of Tennessee must have their vehicles tested and passed or pay to get them fixed in the name of air pollution control.

But a bill that would “repeal and replace” the testing law passed the Tennessee Senate on Monday afternoon.

Sponsor Bo Watson told his fellow Senators today that this bill has gotten more response than anything else they were considering this year.

The vote was overwhelming, 29-1-2.

The bill now only needs the Governor’s signature.