Duchess Kate hospitalized in “early stages” of labor

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, or Kate, as she’s known to most of the world, arrived at a hospital in London on Monday morning, in “the early stages of labor” with she and Prince William’s third child. William and Kate’s official residence, Kensington Palace, confirmed that she had been taken by car to St. Mary’s Hospital and admitted to the Lindo Wing, where she has already given birth twice.

Known simply as Kate Middleton before her royal life began, the Duchess announced she was pregnant with her third child after missing a royal engagement in September. As with her other two pregnancies, she has suffering from hyperemesis gravidarum, or acute morning sickness.

The couple’s second child, Princess Charlotte, began attending nursery school in London in January at the age of two. She turns three in May. Her big brother Prince George is four and began school in September last year.

The new baby will be fifth in line to the British throne, after grandfather Prince Charles, father William, Prince George and sister Princess Charlotte.