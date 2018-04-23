Corden gears up for “Carpool Karaoke” with Aguilera

- Advertisement -

James Corden’s “Carpool Karaoke Primetime Special” is returning with a splash on Monday night with songstress Christina Aguilera. The diva will duet with the “Late Late Show” host on the hourlong special at 10 p.m. ET/PT. Last year’s “Primetime Special” guest was Katy Perry.

This year’s special will also include a new “Crosswalk the Musical,” which will be “The Sound of Music.” “Mom” stars Anna Faris and Allison Janney, “The Big Bang Theory’s” Kunal Nayyar and “Young Sheldon’s” Iain Armitage will join Corden for their take of the classic musical, all within the confines of a crosswalk. Last year, Ben Kingsley joined Corden for a “Crosswalk the Musical” version of “Mary Poppins.”

CBS

The special will kick off with Corden and bandleader Reggie Watts performing an opening song inspired by Bruno Mars’ “Finesse.” A preview shows that Corden and Watts are very excited to take the primetime slot.

Watch their musical number below — it even offers a brief glimpse at Aguilera’s appearance.

[embedded content]