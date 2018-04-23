Comparing how Tennessee, Georgia & Alabama celebrate confederates

ATLANTA (WDEF) – Should southern states still celebrate the Confederacy? This is the day for many southern states.

Tennessee, Georgia and Alabama offer three different takes on that controversial subject.

- Advertisement -

Here is the breakdown:

ALABAMA:

Today is Confederate Memorial Day in Alabama.

It is an official state holiday, which means state offices are closed.

In Montgomery, a group holds an annual commemoration on the Capitol grounds, where members typically dress in Confederate costumes paying tribute to ancestors who died in the war.

The group Faith in Action also meets today to urge the state to rethink the holiday.

Alabama also celebrates Robert E. Lee/Martin Luther King birthdays (Jan. 15) and Jefferson Davis’s birthday (June 4).

GEORGIA:

The state of Georgia compromised.

Georgians are celebrating “State Holiday” day.

That’s the generic name Governor Deal gave Confederate Memorial Day in 2015.

So workers get their holiday, without the “Confederate” label.

A Georgia lawmaker pushed a bill to bring it back this session, but it didn’t get any traction.

TENNESSEE:

The Volunteer state is not marking April 23rd holiday at all.

Instead, Tennessee celebrates their Confederate Memorial on June 3rd, but it will not be a state holiday.