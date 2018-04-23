Avicii's family releases statement on famed DJ's death

The family of famed DJ and EDM pioneer Avicii has released a statement on the artist’s death. Avicii, born Tim Bergling, was just 28 when he was found dead in Muscat, Oman on Friday. On Monday, Bergling’s family members thanked the public for the outpouring of love and support.

“We would like to thank you for the support and the loving words about our son and brother. We are so grateful for everyone who loved Tim’s music and have precious memories of his songs,” they said in a statement.

“Thank you for all the initiatives taken to honor Tim, with public gatherings, church bells ringing out his music, tributes at Coachella and moments of silence around the world.

“We are grateful for the privacy during this difficult time. Our wish is that it continues that way.

“With love,

The Tim Bergling Family.”

Sweden’s public broadcaster SVT, citing information from an anonymous police official in Oman, said Sunday that autopsies revealed nothing suspicious and that foul play has been ruled out in Avicii’s death.

SVT reports that his body will be repatriated to Sweden, his home country. Fans in Stockholm held a minute of silence in his honor on Saturday.

On Friday, his publicist Diana Baron announced Avicii’s death in a statement, saying: “It is with profound sorrow that we announce the loss of Tim Bergling, also known as Avicii. He was found dead in Muscat, Oman this Friday afternoon local time, April 20th. The family is devastated and we ask everyone to please respect their need for privacy in this difficult time. No further statements will be given.”

No more details about the death were provided. The DJ had suffered in the past from acute pancreatitis, in part due to excessive drinking. He had his his gallbladder and appendix removed in 2014, and subsequently canceled a series of shows in an attempt to recover.

In 2016, he announced that he was retiring from touring. He continued to produce songs and albums. “I know I am blessed to be able to travel all around the world and perform, but I have too little left for the life of a real person behind the artist,” he said at the time.