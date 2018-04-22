Two Men in custody facing multiple charges after chase

HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WDEF)- Two men are facing multiple charges after chase involving the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies say on Saturday around 5:00 p.m.they saw a car traveling south on Highway 60 at a “high rate of speed”.

Officials say the driver was improperly passing other vehicles by crossing the double yellow lines. They believe the driver was placing other citizens in great danger.

Deputies say that is when the pursuit of a vehicle began.

The driver, Ethan Hall, tried to evade deputies, according to the report.

Deputies say they were able to make to stop the vehicle in the area of 5300 Highway 60.

Hall was taken into custody. They say Hall told deputies he tried to evade the traffic stop because his license was suspended.

Officials confirmed that this was true. Hall was cited for speeding, improperly passing and failure to provide financial responsibility. Deputies say he was also charged with Reckless Driving for the other vehicles that were passed at an excessive speed.

Deputies searched Hall’s vehicle and they say the passenger, James Michael Thompson, was found in possession of drugs.

Thompson was arrested and booked with Possession of Methamphetamine for Resale, Possession of Xanax for Resale and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

Both men were transported to the Hamilton County Jail and no one was injured in the incident.