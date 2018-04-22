Man facing multiple charges after allegedly assualting CPD officer

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF)- A man is behind bars, charged with assaulting an officer Saturday.

According to the arrest affidavit, Joshua Anthony Rucker was taken into custody after hiding in a shed on Portland Street.

- Advertisement -

Rucker, along with the passenger in the vehicle, attempted to leave the vehicle they were in after an officer initiated a traffic stop.

The officer says he attempted to stop Rucker from walking away and that’s when Rucker attacked him.

The altercation lasted for several minutes before Rucker fled.

According to the arrest affidavit, the officer was found suffering from a possible concussion.

Rucker was taken into custody and transported to the Hamilton County Jail.

He is charged with Assault on Police, Resisting Arrest or Obstruction of Legal Process, Evading Arrest and possession of drugs.