Local officials react to Waffle House shooting in Antioch

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) – Numerous officials have taken to social media to express their reactions to Sunday morning’s fatal shooting at a Waffle House in Antioch, Tennessee.

I pray for the families & friends affected by the senseless shooting this morning at the Waffle House in Antioch, TN. Thank you to the first responders and courageous patron, James Shaw Jr., for your heroic actions during this tragic event. — Chuck Fleischmann (@RepChuck) April 22, 2018

Crissy and I are deeply saddened by the tragic incident in Antioch early this morning, and we mourn the lives taken in this senseless act of violence. I encourage everyone in the Antioch area to take safety precautions as Metro Police continue to search for the suspect. — Gov. Bill Haslam (@BillHaslam) April 22, 2018

