Georgia agency reports progress in state’s rape kit backlog

ATLANTA (AP) – The Georgia Bureau of Investigation says its crime lab is making progress in a yearslong effort to test thousands of backlogged sexual assault evidence packages.

The agency’s goal is to clear out the old rape kits by the first of next year, freeing it to then concentrate on new criminal cases coming in for analysis.

- Advertisement -

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports that the push to test a backlog of almost 10,000 sexual assault kits began after 1,351 untested rape kits were discovered in storage in 2015 at Grady Memorial Hospital.

The 2016 Legislature responded by passing a law requiring all Georgia law enforcement agencies to send stored rape kits to the GBI headquarters in Decatur for testing. Eventually those numbered 2,476, which was in addition to the old evidence packages from Grady.

(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)