Former Congresswoman Giffords Responds to Waffle House Shooting

Washington, DC (WDEF) – After the early morning shooting at a Antioch Waffle House, where four people were killed and others injured, former Congresswoman Gabrielle Giffords has released the following statement:

“My deepest sympathies go out to the victims of this crime and all the members of the Nashville community. We deserve the right to live without fear of gun violence. We owe it to our kids. This past year has seen tragedy after tragedy – those you’ve seen on the news and those you haven’t. We’ve seen weapons that belong on a battlefield used to slaughter innocent Americans, including children. We’ve seen thousands more die in hundreds of communities across every state. This is not normal, and we shouldn’t accept it as normal.”

“America too often distinguishes itself in response to tragedy – honoring the victims, supporting the survivors, even rushing a shooter and saving lives. And too often we fail to do what we can to prevent these shootings from happening in the first place. But the past two months have seen America rise in response to the gun violence crisis. We marched in the streets, we passed laws that have likely already saved lives, and we have demonstrated unprecedented resolve to vote out the politicians that have for too long put special interests above our safety. Our hearts are heavy, but we are focused on change.”

Former Congresswoman Giffords recently released a new policy framework designed to regulate and restrict access to assault weapons.