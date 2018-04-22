Driver crashes through brick wall at Chick-fil-A in Alabama

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) – Authorities say one person has been injured after running a vehicle into a brick wall at a restaurant in Birmingham.

Birmingham Police Lt. Peter Williston told WBRC-TV the driver had a medical issue that caused the wreck at Chick-fil-A on Saturday night. The driver had non-life-threatening injuries.

No one else was injured.

Police say the vehicle smashed a path through the brick wall outside of the restaurant outside the glass front doors.

The restaurant remains open for business.

