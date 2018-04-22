Crash involving dump truck, vehicles kills 2, injures 3

DEPTFORD, N.J. (AP) – Authorities say a crash involving a dump truck and two other vehicles in New Jersey killed two Philadelphia residents and seriously injured three other people.

State police said the accident happened at about 3:30 a.m. Saturday when a sedan entering Route 42 from Route 55 hit the truck, which was carrying asphalt. The dump truck overturned and was then struck by a northbound sport utility vehicle.

Sgt. Lawrence Peele said the SUV driver – 27-year-old Thomas Martinez-Cruz – and 21-year-old passenger Reina Ortiz-Rodriguez were pronounced dead at the scene. Both were from Philadelphia.

Two other SUV passengers were taken to Cooper University Hospital along with the truck driver. All were listed in serious condition. The sedan driver was uninjured. The accident remains under investigation.

