Corker on Pompeo, Russia, and North Korea

Chattanooga, TN (WDEF) – During interviews on CNN “State of the Union” and ABC “This Week,” Senator Bob Corker (R-TN) discussed the upcoming committee vote on Mike Pompeo’s nomination to serve as Secretary of State, U.S. relations with Russia, and potential talks with North Korea.

On the need to confirm Pompeo as Secretary of State, Corker said, “This is a person that is highly qualified..incredibly qualified person. Knows more about what is happening in the world probably than anybody in America because of his post at C.I.A….”

Concerning what is happening in the world, Corkers says America’s relationship with Russia is “at that low point, the lowest since the Cuban missile crisis.” “Our leadership knows that. Secretary Mattis knows that. And therefore, the rhetoric, the kinds of things we are doing to de-conflict in Syria are very important because things are hot right now between us.”

On North Korea, the senator is glad for the upcoming meeting, but observes with great skepticism. “This has been going for 25 years, and obviously Kim Jong Un has learned about public relations and is setting it up well for him,” says Corker. “But I think everyone that’s been around this looks at it as just the beginning. [It] may lead to something, may not. Let’s make sure the meeting and the context for it is set up in the appropriate manner..”

Senator Corker, chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, announced last fall that he would not seek re-election this year.