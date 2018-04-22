Congressman calls for gun control in wake of Waffle House shooting

(CBS News) — A U.S. congressman is calling for restricting access to some assault weapons in the wake of a shooting at a Waffle House restaurant in Tennessee on Sunday that left four people dead. Rep. Jim Cooper issued a statement Sunday, calling for restricting “widespread civilian access to military-grade assault weapons.”

The shooting early Sunday at the Waffle House in Antioch, Tennessee, killed four and left four others injured. The Metropolitan Nashville Police Department said authorities are still searching for 29-year-old Travis Reinking in connection with the incident.

- Advertisement -

Authorities had characterized the weapon used in the shooting as an “assault-type” rifle.

They also tweeted an image of the weapon they said was used by the gunman.

Investigation on going at the Waffle House. Scene being processed by MNPD experts. This is the rifle used by the gunman. pic.twitter.com/lihhRImHQN

— Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) April 22, 2018



© 2018 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The Associated Press contributed to this report.