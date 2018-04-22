3 dead, 4 wounded after shooting at Waffle House in Antioch

(CBS) – Three people were killed and four others were wounded in a shooting at a Waffle House in Tennessee early Sunday, according to police.

“A patron wrestled away the gunman’s rifle. He was nude & fled on foot. He is a white man with short hair,” authorities tweeted.

BREAKING: 3 persons fatally shot & 4 others wounded at the Waffle House, 3571 Murfreesboro Pike. Gunman opened fire @ 3:25 a.m. A patron wrestled away the gunman's rifle. He was nude & fled on foot. He is a white man with short hair. pic.twitter.com/d1qxRxsGNx — Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) April 22, 2018

The Metropolitan Nashville Police Department identified a “person of interest” in the shooting as Travis Reinking, 29, of Morton, Illinois.

“Vehicle the gunman arrived in is registered to him,” police tweeted. “Gunman last seen walking south on Murfreesboro Pike. He shed is coat and is nude. See Reinking? Pls call 615-862-8600 immediately.”

BREAKING: Travis Reinking, 29, of Morton, IL, is person of interest in Waffle House shooting. Vehicle the gunman arrived in is registered to him. Gunman last seen walking south on Murfreesboro Pike. He shed is coat and is nude. See Reinking? Pls call 615-862-8600 immediately. pic.twitter.com/duoWCo5fC0 — Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) April 22, 2018

Police said the shooting took place at the Waffle House located at 3571 Murfreesboro Pike, in Antioch.

Vanderbilt University Medical Center officials said they received three patients from the shooting, CBS affiliate WTVF reports. One person was considered stable but critical, and two others were in critical condition.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Photo Credit: Metro Nashville PD / @MNPDNashville