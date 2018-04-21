Woman killed, man and 2 infants hurt in Amish buggy crash

SIDNEY, Ohio (AP) – Authorities say an Amish buggy has been struck from behind in Ohio, killing a woman and critically injuring a man and two infants.

The Springfield News-Sun reports the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office says the buggy was properly lit when it was struck around 9 p.m. Friday. Sidney is about 75 miles northwest of Columbus.

A 23-year-old woman was pronounced dead at the scene. The infants were flown to a Dayton hospital. The man was taken to a local medical facility and transferred to a Dayton hospital.

Sheriff Lt. Tim Bender says the four were members of the same family. Their names haven’t been released.

The driver of the vehicle that struck the buggy fled on foot after the accident and was arrested a mile from the scene.

