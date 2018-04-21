Weather Update: Sunday’s Forecast – April 22, 2018

Tennessee Valley (WDEF) – Rain settling in for the second half of the weekend.

Cloudy skies will give way to scattered showers Sunday morning and continuing through the afternoon. Highs staying in the low 60s.

More rain expected Sunday night through Monday morning with lows in the mid 50s and highs staying in the low 60’s.

Unsettled weather will continue through much of next week with lingering showers Tuesday and Wednesday.

Cloudy skies likely Thursday and we could see a few showers, too, as another low moves across the southeast.

Another area of rain of may slide through Friday into Saturday with another cold front.

Temperatures will stay below normal through much of next week with highs for the most part staying in the mid to upper 60’s and lows closer to 50.