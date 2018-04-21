‘I had nightmares’: Nanny slay trial took toll on jurors

NEW YORK (AP) – Jurors in New York City who convicted a nanny of murdering two children in her care this week say it took an emotional toll.

One can’t take baths after seeing photos of small children stabbed to death in a tub. Another has nightmares. A third would wake in the middle of the night, thinking about the little girl whom the nanny killed.

Medical experts say it’s not uncommon to experience symptoms similar to those of post-traumatic stress disorder. And there isn’t much recourse. Some judges will request a crisis-management session after a trial, but that’s unusual and was not ordered after the nanny verdict.

Yoselyn Oretga was convicted of murder Wednesday in the deaths of 6-year-old Lucia Krim and 2-year-old Leo Krim after the jury rejected her mental illness defense.

