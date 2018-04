RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Martin Truex Jr. has led the field to the green flag Saturday night for the start of the NASCAR Cup Series race at Richmond.

The pole is a series-high third of the season for Truex, who is seeking his first short-track win on NASCAR’s top circuit.

Chase Elliott, defending champion Joey Logano, hometown favorite Denny Hamlin and Kyle Larson complete the top five to start things off.