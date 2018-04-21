Local student hopes TNReady exams will be different next year

BRADLEY COUNTY, Tenn. (WDEF) – A local student is hoping for another way to take end of course exams after issues with the online TNready tests.

Tatum Bigham is in 10th grade at Bradley Central High School.

She said when she and other students were trying to take their tests this week they had issues logging on, and once on were kicked out of the system.

When they were able to log on again some of their work was missing.

When this became a problem for many districts Tennessee state lawmakers passed legislation giving local school boards the option not to count the tests or count them up to 15 percent.

Bigham hopes next year will be different.

“I want them to put it out on paper and pencil, and let us just write our thoughts instead of typing them. I know many other people would disagree, but I feel like it would be beneficial because problems like this wouldn’t happen,” Bigham said.

The issues have been said to have stemmed from a cyber attack on Wednesday.

The incident is under investigation.