Hundreds gather to remember Barbara Bush in private funeral service

HOUSTON (CBS News) — Hundreds gathered Saturday for a private funeral for Barbara Bush at the nation’s largest Episcopal church. First lady Melania Trump, former President Bill Clinton and Hillary Clinton, and former President Barack Obama and Michelle Obama, were among those who attended the invitation-only service at St. Martin’s Episcopal Church in Houston.
Thousands of people on Friday also paid respects to Barbara Bush, wife of the nation’s 41st president and mother of the nation’s 43rd. Bush died Tuesday at her Houston home. She was 92.
On Saturday, her family remembered her as a God-fearing, kind and strict woman who devoted her life to others.
“She called her style a benevolent dictatorship, but honestly, it wasn’t always benevolent,” former Florida Gov. Jeb Bush joked as he gave one of the eulogies.
The Bush son recalled his mother as a wonderful example, and his parents’ marriage as loving and long-lasting. They were married 73 years, until the day of her death. The late former first lady’s grandchildren read biblical passages, ones that could — in many ways — relate to their grandmother’s life.
“Strength and dignity are her clothing. And she laughs at the time to come,” Jenna Bush Hager, the granddaughter of Barbara Bush and son of George W. Bush, read from Proverbs 31.
“So we do not lose heart,” read Barbara Pierce Bush, Jenna Bush Hager’s sister, from 2 Corinthians 4. “Though our outer self is wasting away, our inner self is being renewed day by day. For this light momentary affliction is preparing for us an eternal weight of glory beyond all comparison, as we look not to the things that are seen but to the things that are unseen. For the things that are seen are transient, but the things that are unseen are eternal.”
Family friends also reminisced about the late first lady.
Susan Garrett Baker, longtime friend of the late Barbara Bush and the wife of former Secretary of State James Baker, called her the “gold standard of what it means to be a friend.”
Following the service, the late former first lady will be buried at the Bush Library at Texas A&M University, about 100 miles northwest of Houston. The burial site is surrounded by trees and near a creek where the couple’s 3-year-old daughter, Robin, who died of leukemia in 1953, is buried.
Funeral procession departs for burial site
At 1:39 p.m., the funeral procession departed for the funeral site 100 miles away, near where the daughter of George H.W. Bush and Barbara Bush was buried more than 60 years ago.
Local police lined the procession, along with priests, seeing the procession off from the church.
Service concludes, and casket is carried out
The service concluded at 1:17 p.m., and the late first lady’s casket was ushered out of the sanctuary by some of her grandchildren.
Her family followed, with former President George H.W. Bush leading the way, wheeled by his son, former President George W. Bush.
Priest remembers Barbara Bush’s life well-lived, and favorite drink — “bourbon”
The priest, who knew the late Barbara Bush for many years, reminisced about her life — her love for God, for family, and feistiness.
He also recalled her favorite drink — “bourbon and water.”
The night before she passed, a source close to the family told CBS News’ Jenna Gibson that she had been chatting with family and drinking a bourbon.
The priest imagined what Barbara Bush, he said, is doing in heaven now.
“In this story, you never turn the page and see the two words, ‘the end.’ Barbara Bush’s story has just begun again,” the priest concluded.
Jeb Bush honors his mother’s life
Jeb Bush began his eulogy by thanking everyone for their support, and joking how if his mother were present, she would tell them this service has been going on too long.
“She called her style a benevolent dictatorship, but honestly, it wasn’t always benevolent,” he joked.
Bush said his family has had a “front row” seat to a beautiful love story.
“Their love was a constant in our lives,” he said of his parents’ 73-year marriage.
He concluded his remarks by saying he and his family look forward to being with their mom, and with Robin, the Bush daughter that died in childhood.
Longtime Bush friend Susan Garrett Baker gives eulogy
Susan Garrett Baker, longtime friend of the late Barbara Bush and the wife of former Secretary of State James Baker, called her the “gold standard of what it means to be a friend.”
Baker said Barbara Bush aimed to show God’s love through her friendships with others.
Granddaughter Barbara Bush reads passage, choir sings “Amazing Grace”
Barbara Pierce Bush, the granddaughter of the late Barbara Bush and daughter of former President George W. Bush, teary-eyed, read this passage from 2 Corinthians 4:
“So we do not lose heart,” she read. “Though our outer self is wasting away, our inner self is being renewed day by day. For this light momentary affliction is preparing for us an eternal weight of glory beyond all comparison, as we look not to the things that are seen but to the things that are unseen. For the things that are seen are transient, but the things that are unseen are eternal.”
Shortly after she concluded, the choir began singing, “Amazing Grace,” one of the country’s most well-known hymns.
Jon Meacham, historian, offers remarks
Jon Meacham, a presidential historian, remembered fondly a funny moment about the late Barbara Bush. Years ago, she came up to him and, excited to see him, asked if he would sign his book for her. He agreed. When she returned, she had a book from fiction writer John Grisham in her hands, not his.
Meacham called George H.W. Bush and Barbara Bush instinctively generous, describing their life stories.
The presidential historian offered a funny moment from the last days of Barbara Bush’s life — how she responded when a doctor asked how George W. Bush turned out the way he did.
“I smoked and drank while I was pregnant,” she said.
Barbara Bush’s family reads Proverbs 31
Members of the Bush family read a large portion of Proverbs 31, which describes what a godly wife looks like, according to the Bible.
“She girds herself with strength and makes her arms strong. … Her lamp does not go out at night,” one family member read from the biblical passage.
Barbara Bush was well known for her diligent, tireless work in pursuit of good.
“Strength and dignity are her clothing. And she laughs at the time to come,” Jenna Bush Hager, the granddaughter of Barbara Bush and son of George W. Bush, read.
Reading from biblical book of Ecclesiastes takes place
Elizabeth Andrews, a granddaughter of the late Barbara Bush, read Ecclesiastes 3:1-14, about the different seasons in life.
“I know that everything God does will endure forever; nothing can be added to it and nothing taken from it. God does it so that people will fear him,” Andrews read from the passage.
George H.W. Bush arrives, and service begins
Former President George H.W. Bush, who was married to his wife 73 years, took his place in the service. Those who could stood, singing the hymn, “Praise to the Lord.”
Melania Trump, Obamas, Clintons arrive
First Lady Melania Trump walked into the church, followed by former first lady Michelle Obama, former President Barack Obama, former President Bill Clinton, and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton.
They were seated together in the front rows.
Trump says he’ll be watching service
As he left his golf course in Florida, Mr. Trump tweeted that he will be watching the ceremony from Mar-a-Lago, the “Southern White House.”
“Will be a beautiful day!” he said.
Heading to the Southern White House to watch the Funeral Service of Barbara Bush. First Lady Melania has arrived in Houston to pay our respects. Will be a beautiful day!
List of anticipated guests
Among the hundreds attending Saturday, a number of them are well-known.
Aside from the Obamas, First Lady Melania Trump and more, other attending officials include, according to CBS 11 News in Dallas: Texas Gov. Greg Abbott and his wife, Cecilia Abbott; Sen. Lamar Alexander, who was the education secretary during George H.W. Bush’s presidency; former Vice President Dick Cheney; former Vice President Dan Quayle; former national security adviser Condoleeza Rice; and Ann Romney, wife of former Massachusetts Gov. Mitt Romney.
Guests arriving to celebrate former first lady’s life
Guests have begun arriving early to remember the former first lady in Houston, hours ahead of the ceremony’s start time. The sky this Saturday in Houston is overcast, and the flags are at half-mast.
President Trump will not be among those guests. He is golfing at his club in Palm Beach, Fla., having sent his wife Melania Trump in his place. The White House had saidhe intended to stay away to avoid a hassle and respect the family.
“First Lady Melania Trump will attend the memorial service for Barbara Bush this Saturday on behalf of the First Family,” press secretary Sarah Sanders said Friday. “To avoid disruptions due to added security, and out of respect for the Bush Family and friends attending the service, President Trump will not attend.”
On Saturday morning, the president was attacking New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman on Twitter on the way to his golf club.
