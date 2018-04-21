Dad stabbed to death in random attack as daughter sits in lap at restaurant

Mele was taken to a hospital and died Thursday after being taken off life support.

“It’s horrible,” Simon said. “You don’t think you’re going to be killed when you go out to dinner at a nice restaurant with your family and you didn’t do anything.”

Simon said the two men had not interacted before the attack.

“He was just sitting there with his daughter in his lap,” Simon said. “You’re not supposed to die that way.”

Mele’s loved ones started a GoFundMe page to help raise money for a funeral and to support his wife and daughter.

Mele’s Facebook page was filled with photos of his daughter and said he was a manager at an AT&T store.

His killing prompted the Ventura City Council to increase police patrols in the area and add staff members to monitor security cameras, among other measures.

“We are extremely disheartened and infuriated by this criminal attack,” Mayor Neal Andrews said in a statement. “We will not tolerate this in our community. Nothing is more important than the safety of our visitors, residents and businesses.”

If convicted, Jackson faces up to 55 years in prison.