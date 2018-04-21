Couple with 13 sons, no daughters welcomes new baby

ROCKFORD, Mich. (CBS News) — There will be no shortage of hand-me-downs for this Michigan kid. The Grand Rapids Press reports that Kateri and Jay Schwandt welcomed the birth of their 14th son Wednesday. They have no daughters.

WOOD-TV reports that the boy weighs 8 pounds, 4 ounces and is 21 inches long. His name wasn’t immediately announced.

- Advertisement -

As with their last few children, the couple from Rockford, north of Grand Rapids, didn’t want to know the baby’s sex ahead of time. Jay said earlier this year that he would have loved to have a girl, but didn’t think would be in the cards. He was right.

The Grand Rapids Press writes that the boy was delivered shortly before 6 p.m. local time, five days early.

Kateri has said she’s used to large families, as one of 14 children herself.

The couple’s oldest son is in his 20s.

A genetics counselor calculated the odds of giving birth to so many boys in a row as .02 percent, according to The Grand Rapids Press.