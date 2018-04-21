Clean and Green Projects held all over downtown Chattanooga

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) – Clean and Green 2018 took place in Downtown Chattanooga Saturday.

This annual cleanup and beautification event involved 700 hundred volunteers, some picked up up litter throughout Downtown Chattanooga and surrounding areas.

There were sixteen special projects, including a mural painting at Chatt Smoke House on East MLK Boulevard, crosswalk art project with local artist SEVEN on Georgia Avenue, landscaping projects in the Hunter Museum exterior plaza on Bluff View Avenue, and garden bed building and plantings at Siskin Children’s Institute on Carter Street.

This River City Company program is made possible through sponsors like Volkswagen Chattanooga, the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga, Peet’s Coffee & Tea, Chattanooga Neighborhood Enterprise, ServPro of Chattanooga and the City of Chattanooga.

River City Company, who focuses on the economic development engine for Downtown Chattanooga, hosts this event every year.

They say through its work to “cultivate and advocate for a vibrant and healthy downtown,” they aim to “stimulate the community’s economic, social and cultural growth.”

Since 2011, more than 4,600 volunteers have participated in Clean and Green resulting in the collection of 7,100 bags of trash, graffiti has been removed from over 115 buildings and monuments, and 55 city blocks and multiple neighborhoods have been cleaned 9 times.