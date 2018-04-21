CFC drops exhibition match to Detroit City FC

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) — The Chattanooga Football Club showed strength by pressuring Detroit City FC’s defense the entire first half of the match. Despite the strong offense, Chattanooga was unable to put the ball in the back of the net.

But Detroit City came out of halftime with a new game plan, which quickly turned into two goals. Chattanooga was able to score once before the final buzzer, leaving the final score in favor of Detroit City, 2-1.

Chattanooga FC visits Detroit City FC next Saturday for another exhibition match, this time in the Motor City.