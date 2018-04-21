Alton Park Revitalization Clean Up held Saturday

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF)- District 7 Councilman Erskine Oglesby along with multiple City of Chattanooga departments participated in the inaugural Alton Park Street Fest & Clean Up today.

“The purpose of this event is to empower District 7 constituents and the surrounding communities to take part in the revitalization of their neighborhood,” said Councilman Oglesby, “This will become an annual event of giving back to the community and having fun while helping to spur economic development and investment in this area.”

It was so great to see the @ChattanoogaPD cadets cleaning up #AltonPark with the young people in this community. The first shot warmed my heart… then one funny shot. Then the rest of the video. Hope it makes you smile! 🙂 @wdefnews12 pic.twitter.com/PzO6r8HOIS — Amber Worthy (@AWorthyNews) April 21, 2018

The day began with the neighborhood clean up at 11 am along Fagan Street between East 38th Street and Workman Road.

Mayor Andy Berke says, “This weekend gives community members the opportunity to create a place they want to be,” and he believes “through collaboration with their neighbors and city services and departments they can design a space that is utilized for years to come.”

The community festival was held at Southside Community Park on Central Avenue from 1-4 p.m. with food provided by Chattanooga Police Department and area food trucks, entertainment from local artists and Jazzanooga and activities for community members of all ages.