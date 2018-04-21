Actor Verne Troyer dies at 49

(CBS News) — Verne Troyer, best known for his role in the “Austin Powers” movies, died Saturday, his family said in a statement. He was 49.

“It is with great sadness and incredibly heavy hearts to write that Verne passed away today,” the statement said.

- Advertisement -

“Verne was an extremely caring individual. He wanted to make everyone smile, be happy, and laugh. Anybody in need, he would help to any extent possible. Verne hoped he made a positive change with the platform he had and worked towards spreading that message everyday,” it continued.

“Depression and Suicide are very serious issues. You never know what kind of battle someone is going through inside,” it said. “Be kind to one another. And always know, it’s never too late to reach out to someone for help.”

Verne Troyer, best known for his role in the “Austin Powers” movies, died Saturday, his family said in a statement. He was 49.

“It is with great sadness and incredibly heavy hearts to write that Verne passed away today,” the statement said.

“Verne was an extremely caring individual. He wanted to make everyone smile, be happy, and laugh. Anybody in need, he would help to any extent possible. Verne hoped he made a positive change with the platform he had and worked towards spreading that message everyday,” it continued.

“Depression and Suicide are very serious issues. You never know what kind of battle someone is going through inside,” it said. “Be kind to one another. And always know, it’s never too late to reach out to someone for help.”

Verne Troyer, best known for his role in the “Austin Powers” movies, died Saturday, his family said in a statement. He was 49.

“It is with great sadness and incredibly heavy hearts to write that Verne passed away today,” the statement said.

“Verne was an extremely caring individual. He wanted to make everyone smile, be happy, and laugh. Anybody in need, he would help to any extent possible. Verne hoped he made a positive change with the platform he had and worked towards spreading that message everyday,” it continued.

“Depression and Suicide are very serious issues. You never know what kind of battle someone is going through inside,” it said. “Be kind to one another. And always know, it’s never too late to reach out to someone for help.”

© 2018 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved.