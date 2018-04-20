Wells Fargo fined $1 billion for abusive consumer loans

Wells Fargo will pay $1 billion to settle federal charges into consumer abuses related to its auto lending and mortgage businesses, the U.S. government said Friday.

Wells Fargo violated the Consumer Financial Protection Act “in the way it administered a mandatory insurance program related to its auto loans,” the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) said in a news release.

The fine is the biggest in the history of the CFPB, which was created in 2010 under the Dodd-Frank financial reform law, and the largest bank penalty administered under the Trump administration.

The agency also found Wells violated the CFPA in how it charged certain borrowers for mortgage interest rate-lock extensions.

The action came in coordination with the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency.

“[W]e have said all along that we will enforce the law. That is what we did here,” CFPB Acting Director Mick Mulvaney said in a statement.

