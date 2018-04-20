Weather Update: Friday Morning’s Forecast – April 20, 2018

Tennessee Valley (WDEF) – Cool And Dry To Begin The Weekend, Rain By Late Sunday.



Freeze Warnings To The East, Frost Advisories To The North! These will last thru 9am Friday morning.

Otherwise, clear and chilly weather through the morning. Lows will fall into the upper 30’s. Some scattered frost possible.

Friday afternoon: Sunshine for the afternoon. A pleasant afternoon with highs in the upper 60’s to around 70. Clear skies will continue Friday night with chilly conditions, with lows 40-42.

Right now, it looks like mostly sunny and spring-like temperatures continuing through Saturday with highs in the low 70’s. Increasing clouds Saturday night into Sunday, with highs in the upper 60’s. A few late showers possible Sunday night.

To begin the work week: Unsettled weather with showers more likely for Monday and Tuesday. Some lingering clouds through the middle of next week with some showers possible again for next Thursday with highs staying below normal in the 60’s and lows close to 50.

Sunrise & Sunset: 7:04am & 8:17pm.

Normal Highs & Lows: 74 & 50.