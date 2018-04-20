Vols Coach Jeremy Pruitt Desires Big Crowd For Orange and White Game

Vols coach Jeremy Pruitt wants a big crowd on Rocky Top for Saturday’s Orange and White spring game. Nebraska sold out their spring game for their new head coach, and Pruitt would love to enjoy the same feeling.

Said Pruitt:”We need it as a football team. We need it as a football program. Obviously it helps in recruiting. When you look and see that. If you’ve got a 102-thousand people for a spring game, that sends a message to recruits about how important spring football is at Tennessee, and how much football is important in general.”

The Orange and White game kicks at 2pm.