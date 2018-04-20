UN health agency: Hungarian scientist sickened by Ebola

LONDON (AP) — The World Health Organization says it has coordinated shipment of an experimental Ebola vaccine and drugs to treat a laboratory scientist in Hungary who caught the potentially deadly disease in an accident earlier this month.

The U.N. health agency said in an emailed statement on Friday that Hungarian officials asked for help last week after a scientist working in a normally secure laboratory had an “accidental exposure” to Ebola.

WHO said it helped get the scientist immunized with an experimental vaccine. It also helped send two unlicensed drugs.

WHO said the risk of Ebola spreading from the scientist is “negligible” and that the scientist was immediately isolated in a Budapest hospital. It noted the person didn’t have any symptoms.

Ebola typically has a fatality rate of about 50 percent.