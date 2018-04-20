Stars pay tribute to Avicii on social media

DJs and other stars mourned Avicii after his untimely death on Friday. The Swedish-born producer and DJ, born Tim Bergling, was found dead in Muscat, Oman. He was just 28; many of his colleagues and friends pointed out that he was “too young” to die.

In a statement, his publicist said, “It is with profound sorrow that we announce the loss of Tim Bergling, also known as Avicii. He was found dead in Muscat, Oman this Friday afternoon local time, April 20th. The family is devastated and we ask everyone to please respect their need for privacy in this difficult time. No further statements will be given.”

His collaborator, Aloe Blacc, who sang on one of Avicii’s biggest hits, “Wake Me Up,” said he “can’t express how deeply sad” he is.

My heartfelt condolences to Tim’s family and close friends. I can’t express how deeply sad I am. Meeting him changed my life. He was an amazingly talented person and it hurts so bad that he’s gone. — Aloe Blacc (@aloeblacc) April 20, 2018

Avicii’s contemporary, Calvin Harris, called him “a beautiful soul” and lamented that he had “so much more to do.”

Devastating news about Avicii, a beautiful soul, passionate and extremely talented with so much more to do. My heart goes out to his family. God bless you Tim x — Calvin Harris (@CalvinHarris) April 20, 2018

Kaskade said he was “heartbroken.”

. @Avicii was talented and kind, and I was genuinely excited to see what would come next from him. His future most certainly should have been written beyond age 28. I am

heartbroken.

Rest easy Tim. — Kaskade (@kaskade) April 20, 2018

Deadmau5 said he was proud of Avicii, but he caught flak from Avicii’s fans who pointed out that the two had clashed in the past.

my sincerest and most heartfelt condolences to the friends, fans and families of @Avicii 🙁 Banter aside, nobody can deny what he has accomplished and done for modern dance music and im very proud of him. — Goat lord (@deadmau5) April 20, 2018

Stars in the EDM community and other artists also paid tribute to the DJ.

No words can describe the sadness I’m feeling right now, hearing about Avicii passing away….💔

Thoughts go out to his family and friends… — Zedd (@Zedd) April 20, 2018

At a loss for words…Rest easy brother 😪 @Avicii — marshmello (@marshmellomusic) April 20, 2018

Rest in peace, Avicii.

We lost a legend. — DJ SNAKE (@djsnake) April 20, 2018

I have no words. I remember how amazing it was to make Lonely Together and it felt like just yesterday we were talking. Condolences to Avicii’s family, friends, and the fans who supported him. May he rest in peace. Gone too soon. I’m devastated. Heartbroken. — Rita Ora (@RitaOra) April 20, 2018

Oh my god truly devastated for Avicii very very sad news way to young … what a talent he was. rest in peace x — Liam (@LiamPayne) April 20, 2018

No @Avicii … I can’t even begin to comprehend this. I adore you and I loved traveling and touring Europe with you. You were my friend and a beautiful person. Vegas and Ibiza memories will always be so special to me. RIP you were magic. — Ruby Rose (@RubyRose) April 20, 2018

Whoa #Avicii dead at 28 years old. Heartbreaking. Wow. — Pauley Perrette (@PauleyP) April 20, 2018

Rest easy Avicii, you inspired so many of us. Wish I could have said that to you in person x — Ellie Goulding (@elliegoulding) April 20, 2018

Life is Fragile….Just last week I was chatting with you and @shaunduvet about working together,excited about being inspired by your recent visit in South Africa.

Death be not proud.

RIP Bro @avicii 🕊 pic.twitter.com/7GW5Vx9EFG — Black Coffee (@RealBlackCoffee) April 20, 2018

Devastated hearing the sad news of @Avicii passing. 😭 Such a sweet soul with a big heart & incredible talent. So many amazing memories together. My thoughts & prayers are with his family. Rest In Peace my friend🙏 pic.twitter.com/H9KvylM1Ys — Paris Hilton (@ParisHilton) April 20, 2018

RIP AVICII 🙏🏾 May your legacy continue to live on through your music. Thank you for the impact that you have on many. Prayers going out to your family, friends and fans all across the world. We will miss you. — Normani (@NormaniKordei) April 20, 2018

RIP Avicii. Remember to tell the people you love how you feel everyday — ODESZA (@odesza) April 20, 2018

Can’t believe this is true..my biggest inspiration and the reason why I started making electronic music. Thank you for all the joy you brought to the world with your music. RIP @Avicii https://t.co/74ihAHtpl2 — Kygo (@KygoMusic) April 20, 2018