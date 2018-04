HARRISON, Tennessee (WDEF) – The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office says 21 year old Conner J. Myers died in a crash Thursday night in Harrison.

It happened in the 6400 block of Snow Hill Road near Ooltewah High School around 9:40 PM.

Investigators say that Myers was travelling at a high rate of speed when his vehicle ran off the road and rolled over.

He was not wearing a seat belt and was ejected from his vehicle.

The investigation is continuing into the crash.