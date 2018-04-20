Nationally Ranked McCallie Soccer Team Ties MBA 1-1

Chattanooga-(WDEF-TV) The McCallie soccer team tied MBA 1-1 on Friday night to drop their record to 9-0-1 on the season. The Blue Tornado are ranked second nationally in one high school poll. They got a first half goal from Ben Brock. The Big Red tied the match on a header from a corner kick with seven minutes to play.

McCallie had a chance to win it with six seconds left. Goalie Andrew Prescott had a free kick from midfield. He put the ball in front of the net. Andre Roberts tried to turn and score but his kick was blocked, so the match ended in a draw.