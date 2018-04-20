Mocs Softball Coach Frank Reed Reflects on Another Milestone Victory

Chattanooga-(WDEF-TV) Mocs softball coach Frank Reed posted his 600th career win at UTC on Wednesday. When you combine Reed’s victories at UTC with those he had as the head coach at Chattanooga State, it runs over a thousand. Before Reed continues his victory march this weekend against Greensboro, he reflected on his softball legacy.

When you’ve coached in over a thousand games, it’s understandable how a milestone win might creep up on you.

Said Reed:”Well I didn’t know it until yesterday right before the game.”

Said Mocs pitching coach Michelle LaCourse:”I’m not surprised. I’m not surprised he didn’t know. He’s just business as usual and looking for that win that day.”

Said Reed:”There were a lot of people that were prepared to congratulate us. Congratulate me. I think that was pretty awesome. I felt it sort of the excitement, but I really wasn’t aware of what was going on.”

What makes Reed’s victory total even more remarkable is that he didn’t become a head coach at a young age. Something he says was beneficial for his family.

Said Reed:”I can look back at my daughter Dana. She was a really good. She’s noted for softball, but she was a great basketball player. She still holds her high school scoring record there at East Ridge. I got to video every one of her games. I got to be there. If I had been a college coach, I probably wouldn’t have gotten to do that.”

Pitching coach Michelle LaCourse has been a player and coach at UTC for eleven seasons, and she says Reed hasn’t really changed.

Said LaCourse:”He’s old school man. That’s Coach Reed. He is so in tune with what the girls are going through.”

Said Reed:”I’ve been getting phone calls and text messages from former players saying they wish they could suit up again. Some of the best times of their lives was when they played here at UTC. Those are the moments that you cherish.”

With nearly 1,100 victories under his belt, would Reed want to tackle 2,000 wins?

Said Reed:”We’ll see what happens. I’m not ruling out anything, but that might be a little, a little out of perspective.”