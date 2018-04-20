Memphis defiant over Confederate statues

MEMPHIS, Tennessee (WDEF) – In the months since these confederate statues in Memphis went down, criticism has popped up.

None of it phasing Mayor Jim Strickland.

“It was still the right thing to do and it`s still 100% legal.”

Memphis city leaders sold the public parks the statues were in to a nonprofit in December.

The monuments came down moments after.

Some argue the method was unlawful.

And this week the state voted to punish the city for removing them by taking away $250K worth of funding for our bicentennial event.

Mayor Jim Strickland says ‘We knew something might happen and we`ve been working against it, so it`s not completely unexpected.’

He says the city never knew it was going to get that money in the first place though, and didn`t even budget for it.

So the punishment isn`t hurting the bicentennial event.

In fact, it`s helping.

More than 15-hundred people have since donated to a GoFundMe page to raise the quarter million.

Mayor Strickland adds “I think it`s great though. I mean it`s incredible that so many Memphians are stepping up and defending our city.”

But it`s not just Memphians.

‘I live in Port Townsend, Washington.’

We spoke with one woman who donated from across the country.

Kit Ward-Crixell from Washington says “I want to let people know there are lots of people in the country who are behind them and support their decision to get rid of the statues.”

Others told me their donations were a way to stand up for Memphis and show it`s not a city to be messed with.

Responding to anger with positivity.