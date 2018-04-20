Parents and educators discuss kids with Autism

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Autism affects many families here in the tri-state area.

Experts say there may be as many as 7000 autistic individuals in Chattanooga alone.

Almost 800 people were meeting today at the convention center.

They were discussing the diagnosis, treatment, and quality of life issues for those who suffer from autism.

It’s mainly for parents and about 250 educators who were there.

There’s a wide range of topics.

Autism patients can struggle with sensory differences, language deficits and personal relationships.

Autism Center Executive Director Dave Buck told us “people with autism….the adults, the unemployment rate is about 85%. And so that can make things difficult when it comes to income and having good quality of life. And so, yeah we have programs that are trying to help adults find quality jobs, especially when they are very talented and really do these jobs well and there are other areas that are holding them back.”

Autism is one of the fastest-growing developmental disorders in the United States.

This is Autism awareness month.