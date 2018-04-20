Jacksonville Ends Lookouts Seven Game Winning Streak

Chattanooga-(WDEF-TV) Jacksonville beat Chattanooga 5-1 on Friday night at AT&T Field to snap the Lookouts seven game winning streak. Lookouts took a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the first. Brent Rooker tripled and scored on a Nick Gordon sac fly. The Jumbo Shrimp moved ahead 2-1, and they extended their lead to 3-1 in the fifth on a solo homer from Chris Hoo. They scored their final runs in the sixth on a two RBI single from Colby Lusignan.

The Lookouts start a five game series in Jackson, Tennessee, on Saturday night.