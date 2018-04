HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WDEF) – The Hamilton County School Board approved the 2018-19 budget Thursday afternoon.

The budget passed with one school board member voting no.

- Advertisement -

The budget includes an appropriated 1.9 million dollars to go toward safety, security and student support.

According to budget documents, 500,000 dollars of that will go to additional school resource officer support.

The budget will be presented to the county commission, likely in the first week of May.