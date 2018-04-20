Falcons Will Open NFL Season With Thursday Night Game Against the Eagles

The Atlanta Falcons have the honor of playing the first regular season game of the 2018 NFL season. The Falcons will face the Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles on Thursday, September 6th in Philadelphia. Atlanta returns home the next three weeks, including a couple of games with division rivals. The Falcons host Carolina on September 16th, and then the Saints come to Atlanta on September 23rd. To close out the month, Atlanta will entertain Cincinnati on September 30th.

Atlanta gets the Monday night spotlight on October 22nd as they host the New York Giants. The Falcons also have another prime time game on November 22nd as they visit New Orleans.