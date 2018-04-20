Emily’s List of Weekend Activities – April 21, 2018

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) — There’s a lot to do in Chattanooga and in nearby cities this weekend.

Pop star Pink is stopping in Atlanta Saturday night, as part of her Beautiful Trauma World Tour.

You can expect to hear songs from her most recent album, including “What About Us,” and “Beautiful Trauma.”

The show starts at 8 p.m. at the Philips Arena.

If you’d rather see a comedy show, Tim Allen will be performing in Nashville Saturday night.

The voice of Buzz Lightyear in Toy Story will be performing his stand-up routine at the Ryman Auditorium.

The show starts at 7 p.m. Central Time.

Back here in Chattanooga, the 4 Bridges Arts Festival is happening all weekend long.

There, you can check out work from 146 artists from across the country, featuring everything from jewelry and printmaking, to sculptures.

The event is from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Saturday, and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday at the First Tennessee Pavilion.

Now that we have some pleasant weather this weekend, you can celebrate spring at Rock City for their EarthDayz event.

You can climb a rock climbing wall at Lovers Leap, learn how to use recycled materials for a fun project, or learn about some majestic birds of prey.

The event is happening from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on both Saturday and Sunday.

And last but not least, you can satisfy your sweet tooth, and support a good cause at the Chocolate Fling on Sunday.

It’s a fundraiser for the Epilepsy Foundation of Southeast Tennessee.

Take advantage of local chocolatiers serving chocolates and other sweets.

You can also check out arts and crafts vendors.

It’s all happening from 1:30 to 4:30 p.m., Sunday, at the Chattanooga Convention Center.